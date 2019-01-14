close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Two kids among four injured in firing

National

LAHORE: Four persons including two children were injured by the members of Rana group in Tajpura Sunday. The injured persons identified as Sehr, 5, Azam, 5, Akhtar, 23, and Qadir, 20, were admitted to a hospital. Sehr and Azam were playing in a street when the Rana group opened firing at Amjad. As a result, two children and two passersby were injured.

