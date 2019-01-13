‘Romeo Weds Heer’ brings families together to TV screen

KARACHI: ‘Romeo Weds Heer’ is an entertaining family Rom-Com which brings families together to TV screen, every Sunday at 8 pm sharp on the Geo TV.

In the last episode everyone was involved in getting Romeo and Heer hitched. While Romeo and Heer’s hearts beat togethers, some hearts were broken too. Chashmatu (Farhan Alam) is a silent lover of Heer (Sana Javed) and feels down when he sees the two together.

In the episode Romeo’s parents were searching for him as he could not be found since a couple of days. Upon checking his room, Raja Sahab (Zia Gorchani), Dr. Shehnaz (Saman Ansari) and Manal (Faiza Ali) find out that he has run away. The two doctors set out in pursuit of their son. After inquiring from his friends, they call Heer in the middle of the night who yells at Dr. Raja for flirting with her after failing to recognise his voice and slams the phone. Later, Romeo’s mother Dr. Shehnaz calls Heer asking her to look for Romeo. Heer walks into Elephant’s (Romeo’s Friend) room in the boys’ hostel where she finds Romeo. A comedy situation unfolds. As Heer scolds him for running away, other boys of the hostel begin to frantically knock at the Elephant’s door after hearing her voice. Romeo hides Heer in the cupboard and tricks the boys into believing that the sound was from a video. Heer informs Romeo’s parents that he is hiding in the hostel. They agree to meet Heer’s parents to get Romeo back home.

Now Heer’s family rejoices on hearing that Romeo’s family will visit them. The preparations begin but Dr. Raja and Dr. Shehnaz get busy in treating a minister’s wife and the visit gets postponed. However, the very next day Romeo’s parents visit Heer's family, everything seems good until Dr. Shehnaz and Hakeem Luqman (Firdous Jamal) face each other. They go into an instant flashback and as their expressions change, the episode ends, leaving the viewers wondering as to what may happen next.

Written by Muhammad Younis Butt, directed by Anjum Shehzad and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of the 7th Sky entertainment, watch the latest episode on today at 8 pm on Geo TV.