close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

MPA for educating youths with technical education

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

FAISALABAD: MPA Latif Nazar Gujjar has said that there is a dire need to educate our youths with technical education.

He said this while addressing the certificates distribution ceremony among the participants of a two-day workshop on ‘Faculty Development’ organised with the joint collaboration of the IBA Karachi and the Government College Women University, Faisalabad, here on Friday.

The MPA said that knowledge was vital for development of any country as it builds humanity and create awareness among the youth. Government College Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sofia Anwar said that we need to learn the purpose of our life.

She urged that we should play our due role in the progress and prosperity of our country. She said that we need to develop hope, enthusiasm and courage in our youth. IBA Director Dr Shahid said that we should work hard to make our future prosperous and bright.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan