Lady prosecutor shot dead in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A lady prosecutor was shot dead on Kassoke Road on Friday. Naila Amjad, a mother of a child, was on her way when some unidentified accused shot her dead and fled.

Later, the DPO rushed to the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, lawyers observed a strike against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

13-year-old boy murdered after assault: A 13-year-old boy was murdered after being sexually assaulted at Bahaudinke village on Friday. The son of Muhammad Azam, who was an eighth class student, went for some work but did not return. Later, his body was found from a Haveli of local landlord Nazir Ahmad. It is learnt that some unidentified accused had murdered him after sexually assault. Police have taken the dead body in custody and started investigation.

TRANSFER: Inspector Ch Ansar Farooq has been appointed as the Anti-Corruption Establishment circle officer here.