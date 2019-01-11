Concern over increasing trend of use of narcotics in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has ordered mobilisation of anti-narcotics cell of the Excise Department to completely control the transportation and use of narcotics in the society.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the issues of narcotics and performance of the departments concerned in this regard here on Thursday. The commissioner expressed his grave concern over the increasing trend of the use of narcotics and said that the younger generation was spoiling from the injurious effects of the narcotics. He stressed the need to wage a war against the narcotics and said that the excise, police, health and other departments should start a campaign with new zeal and commitment for eradicating the menace from the society.

The commissioner ordered launching an awareness campaign against the narcotics and said that special seminars must be arranged in the educational institutions, besides delivering lectures on the injurious effects of the narcotics.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Additional Commissioner Haroon Rasheed, SSP Operations Haider Sultan and other officers were also present on the occasion.