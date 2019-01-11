Aussies to tour India for T20s, ODIs from Feb 24

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DWELHI: Australia are set to tour India for two T20Is and five ODIs from February 24, Board for Control of Cricket in India confirmed on Thursday. The tour will start in Bengaluru with a T20 and end with an ODI in Delhi on March 13.
Visakhapatnam will host the second T20I, while the other ODIs will kick-off in Hyderabad on March 2, with the others in Nagpur, Ranchi and Mohali. This series will be a chance for both teams to fine-tune their squads and preparations ahead of the World Cup.
While the T20Is will be played from 7pm local time, all the ODIs will start from 1.30 pm local time. India are already eyeing a full strength squad for the series after resting Jasprit Bumrah for the ODIs in Australia and the limited-overs series in New Zealand.
While Australia will play Pakistan after the series, India will have the Indian Premier League which is proposed to start from March 23 in India.
Itinerary: 1st T20I - February 24, Bengaluru
2nd T20I - February 27, Visakhapatnam
1st ODI - March 2, Hyderabad
2nd ODI - March 5, Nagpur
3rd ODI - March 8, Ranchi
4th ODI - March 10, Mohali
5th ODI - March 13, Delhi.
