Aussies to tour India for T20s, ODIs from Feb 24

NEW DWELHI: Australia are set to tour India for two T20Is and five ODIs from February 24, Board for Control of Cricket in India confirmed on Thursday. The tour will start in Bengaluru with a T20 and end with an ODI in Delhi on March 13.

Visakhapatnam will host the second T20I, while the other ODIs will kick-off in Hyderabad on March 2, with the others in Nagpur, Ranchi and Mohali. This series will be a chance for both teams to fine-tune their squads and preparations ahead of the World Cup.

While the T20Is will be played from 7pm local time, all the ODIs will start from 1.30 pm local time. India are already eyeing a full strength squad for the series after resting Jasprit Bumrah for the ODIs in Australia and the limited-overs series in New Zealand.

While Australia will play Pakistan after the series, India will have the Indian Premier League which is proposed to start from March 23 in India.

Itinerary: 1st T20I - February 24, Bengaluru

2nd T20I - February 27, Visakhapatnam

1st ODI - March 2, Hyderabad

2nd ODI - March 5, Nagpur

3rd ODI - March 8, Ranchi

4th ODI - March 10, Mohali

5th ODI - March 13, Delhi.