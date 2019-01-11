Private schools given Feb 12 deadline to cut fee: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that he daily receives complaints regarding fee issue of private schools and added that private schools are given deadline of February 12 regarding decrease in fee.

After this deadline, the registration of private institutions will be cancelled that will fail to comply with the court orders. He stated this while talking to reporters at Punjab Assembly here on Thursday. He said that 7,500 teachers are required to move forward the agenda of education promotion in schools education department. The excess fee amount will be returned back to the parents according to the court orders.

He said that in case of any issue, the grieved parents should contact the SED at 0336-7251214 if excess fee amount is not returned to them by the schools. He said that private schools should follow the decision maximum by February 12; otherwise, legal action will be initiated. He said that draft of a regulatory authority is under-consideration in law department. This regulatory authority will deal with the issues of private schools in the province. This draft will be presented before the assembly for approval in its next session, he added.

He disclosed that a state-of-the-art software programme has been designed to bring all the relevant departmental information at one place and the required data would be available at one click. This will also help in policy formulation, decision making and posting/transfer. Similarly, other issues will also be properly dealt with by the department by utilising this IT intervention, he said.

PA session: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari on Thursday declared the January 7 proceedings of the House in accordance with the law. Speaking just before the adjournment of the PA session, the Deputy Speaker stated that under the rules of procedures, the January 7 proceedings of PA were constitutional.