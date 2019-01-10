Junaid, Asif ignored; Rizwan returns to Pakistan ODI squad

ISLAMABAD: Junaid Khan and Asif Ali — the two leading performers in recent times — have been left out of the Pakistan team for the five-match One-Day International series against South Africa starting January 19.

Mohammad Amir, who missed the UAE series, is back and so is wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. All-rounder Hussain Talat and Shan Masood, who have yet to make their One-Day debuts, have also been picked.

Junaid, who had figures of 4-19 against Bangladesh in September 2018, is considered as an experienced ODI bowler with 104 wickets in 71 matches. Powerful striker Asif has been in ruthless form as just recently he single-handedly guided Islamabad into the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup.

He also had a good season in the South African T20 league. Asif, however, is expected to get a chance in the three-match T20 series after the One-Dayers.

“The team is a unanimous choice of the selection panel, including Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. While selecting the squad, we have tried to maintain consistency, taking into consideration players’ performances in white-ball cricket as well as looking ahead to the upcoming ODI challenges, including the World Cup,” chief selector Inzamamul Haq said.

Commenting on the non-selection of fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, Inzamam said: “He is very much in our scheme of things, but we have to manage his workload intelligently and smartly.

He has just made a return following an injury, and we would like to give him sufficient rest before considering him for future assignments.

“Amir’s good performance in the Test series not only made him an automatic selection but also helped us in the decision to rest Abbas.

“Junaid has not been considered for this tour because we feel he has to work more on his bowling since the fitness issues that he had cut short his series against New Zealand.

“Asif has been dropped due to an inconsistent and below-par performance. In his place, we have decided to give Hussain Talat an opportunity to show his mettle and skills. He is a good left-handed batsman, who can also bowl.”

Inzamam added: “Before finalising the squad, we spoke with the team management, which has confirmed that all the players are fit for the ODI series.”

“I have had separate discussions with the coach and captain, and while they are disappointed with the performance in the Test series, they remain optimistic and confident that they can turn things around.

“I have complete faith and believe in the side that is presently in South Africa. It is just that it has been a tough and difficult tour for them. I have been in this situation in the past and I know exactly what they are going through.

“That said, I am confident that this tour will make them better and stronger cricketers.”

Pakistan ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari.