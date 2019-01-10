close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

GDA razes boundary walls of 14 ‘illegal’ housing schemes

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Wednesday launched a campaign against illegal housing schemes and demolished boundary walls and offices of 14 housing schemes declaring them illegal. Reportedly, Director Management Mirza Shah Zaman, Director Town Planning Noman Raza and Estate Officer Mirza Babar visited different areas and inspected documents of various housing schemes. After the inspection they ordered demolition of boundary walls and office of 14 housing schemes, including Ashraf Town, Green City, Ahmed Town, Asghar Colony, Chishti Colony, Asghar Bajwa Town, Sabri Colony, Bhinder Colony, Rise Garden, Muhammad Colony, Nai Colony and Islamia Town over not having NOCs and other legal documents. According to the GDA authorities, the operation would be carried on and cases would also be registered against owners of illegal housing schemes. They appealed to the citizens to get information about actual position of any housing scheme before purchasing plots there.

