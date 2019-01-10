Three-day sports, cultural activities conclude at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The three-day sports, cultural and other activities concluded at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU) on Wednesday. The event titled "Olympiad 2019" was arranged in collaboration with L-Mintrix Elements.

The main aim was to promote sports activities among women in the province and to polish and enhance their leadership skills. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Razia Sultana said that the SBBWU mission was to educate and empower women. She said that the varsity was trying level best to provide all the facilities to the students in the university for which the government assistance was needed.

“We need a proper gymnasium and student hostels and we request the government to facilitate us in this regard," she said.

Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, said that the women need to change the way they think. He added that the foremost priority of the government was to provide job opportunities to the youth.

“Funds amounting to Rs5 billion have been allocated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide interest-free loans to the youth, whereas Rs1 billion has been allocated to the students belonging to tribal districts. We are making the strategy to recruit 65,000 teachers in KP," he added. The event ended with the prize distribution ceremony among the winners and organisers.