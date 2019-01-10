close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 10, 2019

ZM School win football tourney opening match

Sports

January 10, 2019

KARACHI: ZM School beat Young Star School 1-0 in the opening match of Naya Nazimabad All-Manghopir Inter-School Football Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad football Stadium.Mohammad Bilal scored the decisive goal.The match between Knowledge Inn Public School (KIPS) School and The Magnus Star School ended in a 1-1 draw.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports