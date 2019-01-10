ZM School win football tourney opening match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: ZM School beat Young Star School 1-0 in the opening match of Naya Nazimabad All-Manghopir Inter-School Football Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad football Stadium.Mohammad Bilal scored the decisive goal.The match between Knowledge Inn Public School (KIPS) School and The Magnus Star School ended in a 1-1 draw.
