JAC welcomes evacuation of QAU occupied land

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of Joint Action Committee (JAC) held on the issue of encroached land of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad and expressed profound appreciation of ongoing anti-encroachment operation on occupied QAU land by the district administration.

According to a JAC press release the meeting also resolved unanimously that there will be no compromise on the issue and this anti-occupation movement will continue till the last inch of encroached land is physicality restored to the university administration according to scientifically done demarcation of land by Survey of Pakistan in its report prepared in 2017.

The meeting also demanded that CDA must complete its responsibility of handing over peaceful possession of complete parcel of 1709 acres of land, including 152 acres short delivered, for which it received full price decades ago.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah in addition to JAC leadership including President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai, President Academic Staff Association Dr. Aqeel Bukhari, Chairman Joint Action Committee and senior lawyer Aziz Nishtar, Secretary General QAU Alumni Association Murtaza Noor and senior members of JAC, Farzana Altaf Shah, Dr Anwar Iqbal, Nassar Iqbal, Muhammad Farooq, Dr Ishtiaq, Dr Sohail, Shabbir Hussain and office bearers of ASA QAU.

The QAU Project Director Engr Bakht Rahman apprised the participants on the land retrieval operation by the university and district administration. It was apprised that notices have been served to all the illegal occupants for vacation of their houses on the occupied land within three days while meanwhile university is destroying illegally sown crops on its occupied land.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor QAU Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah highly appreciated the selfless efforts of the leadership of JAC that mainly comprises QAU Alumni Association and Academic Staff Association. He also expressed resolve that all the possible options will be utilised for getting possession of complete parcel of land and subsequent effective utilization of evacuated land including consolidation of possession by beefed up security arrangements.