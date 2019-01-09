Big win for Income Tax cricketers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Income Tax defeated Naseer Memorial by 9 wickets in match of Turk Plast Veterans Cricket Championship played at Cricket Centre ground. Scores: Naseer Memorial 200/5 in 20 overs (Ashraf Ali 72, Sanaullah 34, Qadeer Khan 2/2, Junaid Zia 2/48). Income Tax 205/1 in 15 overs (Qadeer Khan 89*, M Younis 83).
