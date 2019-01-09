Ferrer, Statham move ahead

WELLINGTON: Four-time champion David Ferrer cruised through the opening round of the Auckland Classic Tuesday but South Korea’s Chung Hyeon suffered a stunning loss to local underdog Rubin “Jose” Statham.

Ferrer, 36, has retired from Grand Slams but the former world number three is making a few appearances at his favourite ATP tournaments in 2019, with Auckland first on the list. The Spaniard brushed aside Dutchman Robin Haase 6-2, 6-1 to ease into the second round and must be regarded as a real chance of winning a record fifth title in this year’s depleted Auckland field.

Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut has pulled out of the event along with Tomas Berdych and Gael Monfils, leaving top seeded American John Isner as the main drawcard. Ferrer said it felt special to contest a tournament that had meant a lot to him over the years. Ferrer may have a rival as the Auckland crowd’s sentimental favourite if Statham can maintain the form that saw him shock Chung.