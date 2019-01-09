Hassan, Omer excel in Punjab Open Tennis

LAHORE: Hassan Riaz, Omer Babar, Mian Bilal and Zaryab Pirzada advanced to second round of the Servaid Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 after defeating their respective opponents in the men’s singles first round main draws matches played here at the PLTA courts on Tuesday.

Hassan Riaz was up against Zeeshan Baig and toppled his opponent by 6-2, 6-2. Hassan was off to flying start and didn’t allow his rival to get much points as he just conceded two points to win the first set by 6-2.

The second set was identical to the first as Hassan once again conceded just two points to win the set with same margin of 6-2 to register an impressive victory. Omer Babar also fought well against Arbaz Khan and won his encounter by 6-1, 6-2.

Mian Bilal also faced little resistance from Imtiaz Riaz before winning the match easily by 6-2, 6-1 while Zaryab Pirzada faced some resistance from Rana Humayun before record a 6-4, 6-3 victory against his rival. Abdullah Adnan overpowered Hadi Hussain with a score of 6-2, 6-4, Ahmad Kamil outlasted Salman Faisal by 6-1, 6-2 while Bilal had to struggle hard to beat spirited Zeeshan Ashraf by 7-5, 7-6.

Earlier in the men’s singles qualifying second round, Imtiaz Riaz beat Zain Chaudhry 8-3, Zeeshan Baig beat Hassan Kamran 8-3, Salman Ayyaz beat Kashif Hussain 8-1, Bilal beat M Huzaifa 8-0, Tariq Sadiq beat Abdul Saboor 8-2, Salman Faisal beat Hafiz Arbab Ali 8-6 and Arbaz Khan beat Dr Saeed 8-0. In the men’s singles qualifying first round, Zain Chaudhry beat Abbas Malik 8-7, Zeeshan Baig beat Aakif Hussain 8-4, Salman Ayyaz beat Ihtesham Sitar 8-1 and Tariq Sadiq beat Ahmar Saeed 8-3.