Attacker hurts 20 children with hammer at Beijing school

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing: A hammer-wielding man wounded 20 children in an attack at an elementary school in Beijing Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local authorities said. A male suspect was brought "under control" and the wounded pupils were admitted to hospital, the Xicheng district government said. Surnamed Jia, the 49-year-old assailant was a contractor hired by the school for daily maintenance work. His contract was scheduled to terminate at the end of January, stated the district government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account in a post that has since been deleted. Though the school was discussing another job posting for Jia, he used a hammer and attacked students to "vent his resentment", they said. Police have taken "compulsory measures" against the suspect. Beijing police did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Beijing: A hammer-wielding man wounded 20 children in an attack at an elementary school in Beijing Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local authorities said. A male suspect was brought "under control" and the wounded pupils were admitted to hospital, the Xicheng district government said. Surnamed Jia, the 49-year-old assailant was a contractor hired by the school for daily maintenance work. His contract was scheduled to terminate at the end of January, stated the district government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account in a post that has since been deleted. Though the school was discussing another job posting for Jia, he used a hammer and attacked students to "vent his resentment", they said. Police have taken "compulsory measures" against the suspect. Beijing police did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.