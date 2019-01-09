Indus Pharma tennis championship from Jan 19

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organising 6th Indus Pharma national tennis championship for juniors and seniors at Modern Club here from January 19-25.

The events to be played in this championship are 18 and under singles and doubles, girls 18 and under singles and doubles, boys 16 and under singles and doubles, boys 14 and under singles and doubles, boys 12 and under singles and doubles, boys and girls 10 and under singles with modified green dot balls, boys and girls 8 and under singles with modified orange dot balls, 45-plus doubles, and 55-plus doubles.

Tournament Director Mohammad Khalid Rehmani has announced that as per Pakistan Tennis Federation advisory, all participants must play singles and doubles simultaneously. All out-station players will get daily allowances as per PTF rules except players from departments. All out-station main draw players will get economy class railway fare except players from departments.

The last date of entries is January 17. “If required, qualifying rounds will be played on the 19th. Outstation participants must confirm their match day and timings on the evening of the 17th,” said Khalid.