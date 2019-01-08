Railway officers transferred

LAHORE: Ministry of Railways on Monday posted Amir Nisar Chaudhry (BS-20 of Civil Engineering Department) as the new Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways, Lahore Division. Earlier, he was working as MD/RAILCOP, Carriage Factory, Islamabad. Meanwhile, Arshad Salam Khattak (BS-20 of Civil Engineering Department) who was working as DS Karachi has been posted as MD/RAILCOP, Carriage Factory, Islamabad, vice Amir Nisar Chaudhry.