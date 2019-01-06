Two killed in different incidents

khan Khalid Iqbal Rawalpindi

A 28-year old Yashfa Hussain was suffocated to death due to coal gas in a room while three people were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in unconscious condition on Saturday.

The incident was happened at a factory near Rawat where four people named Muhammad Naveed, 32, Muhammad Amir, 27, Zamin Shah, 25 and 28 years old Yashfa Hussain went to sleep after burning coal in a room and were suffocated by coal gas during sleeping.

Three victims were shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition while Yashfa Hussain who expired in Pakistan International Hospital.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the victims to different hospitals. In another incident, a 38-year old Jalab Khan expired due to bullet injury at main Qabristan Chowk, Misriyal Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the nephew fired his uncle named Jalab Khan s/o Gul Muhammad at Misriyal Road and ran away from the scene. The Rescue 1122 teams shifted the victim to DHQ, Rawalpindi where he expired.

According to the police, domestic enmity was the cause of the murder.