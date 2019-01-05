Water conservation

Our country is facing a water crisis, and Pakistanis need to understand the urgency of the situation. The nation is equally responsible for taking measures to conserve water. For example, while brushing our teeth we generally leave our tap on which cause gallons of water waste. We should turn the tap off while brushing teeth, during dish and car washing and while doing laundry. We can also minimise water waste by keeping an eye for leak in water pipes and fixing them immediately.

Ghufran Ahmed

Rohri