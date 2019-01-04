NAB court convicts food inspector

SUKKUR: An Accountability Court of Sukkur on Thursday sentenced a food inspector to seven years imprisonment and Rs 9.2 million fine for stealing wheat from the state warehouse. The NAB had accused Food Inspector Ghulam Hussain of stealing wheat bags from the Nausharoferoz warehouse in 2012. The NAB had filed an FIR against him. The court after examining the evidence convicted the accused. The former food inspector was shifted to the Central Jail, Sukkur.