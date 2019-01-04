Two matches in Pakistan Polo Cup today

LAHORE: Two more matches will be contested in the Pakistan Polo Cup 2018-19 sponsored by Guard Group and Samba Bank today (Friday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground. In the first match of the day in pool A, Samba Bank will take on Polo D Sufi at 2pm while in the second match of pool B, PAF will play against Guard Group/Diamond Paints at 3pm. Meanwhile Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana expressed his gratitude to Guard Group and Samba Bank for sponsoring this 10-goal event. “All the teams playing high-quality polo and trying their best to make their ways to the finals. Hopefully, the best two teams will breeze into the finals,” he added.

For Friday’s matches Samba Bank team consists of Alman Jalil Azam, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Shah Shamyl Alam and Hissam Ali Hyder while Polo D Sufi team comprises Sufi M Amir, Raja Arslan Najeeb, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem. PAF team includes Asfandyar, Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal, Sqn Ldr Salman Cheema and Raja Sami Ullah while Guard Group/Diamond Paints team has Farooq Amin Sufi, Taimoor Ali Malik, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Saqib Khan Khakwani.