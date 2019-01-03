Somalia orders top UN envoy to leave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOGADISHU: Somalia´s government has ordered the UN top envoy to the troubled country to leave, accusing him of "deliberately interfering with the country´s sovereignty."
The order comes days after the official, Nicholas Haysom, raised concerns at the action of Somalia´s UN-backed security services in recent violence that left several people dead.
"The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, is no longer welcome in Somalia and cannot operate in the country," the foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.
There was no immediate reaction from the UN mission in Somalia.
Somalia´s security forces used force to put down three days of demonstrations in the south western town of Baidoa on 13-15 December, with at least 15 people killed and 300 people arrested, according to the UN.
Protesters were angry at the arrest of Muktar Robow, a former leader who was vying for post of regional presidency.
Robow, who defected from the Al-Shabaab movement in 2017, was detained by the government accused of seeking to "undermine stability", and flown to the capital Mogadishu.
