Hariri warns Lebanon must form govt

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Saad Hariri, warned Tuesday a government needs to be formed as the country faces a tough economic situation after months of political deadlock.

“We have fallen behind — we must form the government”, he told reporters at the presidential palace, after a long meeting with President Michel Aoun.

“The president and I are determined to meet again and finish this issue, because the country cannot continue without a government,” Hariri said.

He called for political factions in the multi-confessional country to cooperate on reviving the political process.

Lebanon is governed by a complex system that guarantees a delicate balance between religious communities and their political parties, so decisions are made by consensus, making for protracted bargaining.

The country’s parliamentary elections in May were the first for nine years but lawmakers have since failed to form a government.