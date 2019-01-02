Zia ul Mustafa, FCMA elected Vice President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA)

Mr. Zia Ul Mustafa, FCMA, President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan will serve as Vice- President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), a forum of professional accountancy bodies committed to positioning, maintaining and developing the accountancy profession in SAARC Region and ensuring its continued eminence in the world of accountancy; in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region.

Mr. Zia has been elected to the volunteer position by SAFA board members and he will serve a one-year term with effect from 1st Jan, 2019.

On his new appointment, Mr Zia said: ‘It is an honour to be elected as SAFA Vice President for year 2019. Our primary focus for this year will be to engage in thought leadership and influence areas that play critical role in shaping the future of the profession, and engagement amongst bodies of the SAARC region’***