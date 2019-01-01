Woman martyred, nine hurt in Indian firing along LoC

ISLAMABAD: A woman, Asia Bibi, embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom), while nine citizens, including two women and three children, were injured in unprovoked Indian ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the civil population in the Shahkot sector on Monday.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian post that was targeting the civil population, an Inter-Services Public Relations press release said.