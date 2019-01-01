Haqqani’s repatriation: FIA wants to share details in CJP’s chamber

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Monday that some developments regarding repatriation of former Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani have been made but it could be shared in in-camera proceedings only.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard the Memogate case wherein former Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani is accused of delivering a memo to Admiral Mike Mullen of the US through Mansoor Ijaz, an American businessman of Pakistani origin.

Amicus Curie Ahmer Bilal Soofi and FIA Director General Bashir Memon appeared before the court and informed that some development has been made in the matter of repatriation of Husain Haqqani however, they requested that it could be shared in chamber of the chief justice.

At this court accepted the request of the amicus curie and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period). The court in February issued warrants for the arrest of Husain Haqqani in the Memogate case.