Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Winter vacation in Punjab schools extended

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Schools Education Department on Monday extended winter vacation in public and private schools by a week. All schools will now reopen on January 7.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to open on January 1 (today). In a statement on Monday, Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas announced that the decision was taken to extend winter vacation in view of extreme weather conditions, which may adversely affect the health of children.

However, most of the private schools are not following the government’s schedule of winter vacation, as they opened schools on Monday i.e. December 31, 2018.

