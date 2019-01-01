close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
January 1, 2019

The encroachment mafia

Newspost

January 1, 2019

Lahore's major markets are under the grip of the encroachment mafia, creating hurdles for customers and pedestrians, but the authorities have failed to take any action against them. The footpaths and roads of Anarkali Bazar, Ichra Bazar, Saddar Bazar and Baghbanpura Bazar are infested with encroachment in front of shops. These encroachments are source of nuisance for both customers and businessmen, as they discourage customers to visit these markets.

In the past, the city district government initiated an anti-encroachment drive which was left in the middle for unknown reasons. It's time the authorities took serious action against the encroachment.

Maham Batool

Lahore

