Sun Dec 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

‘PPP, PML-N deprived country of wealth’

National

JARANWALA: PTI leader Malik Nadeem Akhtar Awan Saturday welcomed announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about operation against money laundering.

In a statement, he said the PPP and the PML-N deprived the country of its wealth in a cruel way.

He said the looted money of the country must be brought back and the perpetrators must be punished. The PTI leader said the whole nation was behind the initiative of the PM.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: The locals faced gas loadshedding.

The locals of different areas were without gas at night and faced severe difficulties in cooking meals. They urged the higher authorities to look into the matter.

