Kamran Public, Al Fatima Academy clash in final today

KARACHI: Kamran Public School and Al Fatima Academy will lock horns in the final of the 9th PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament here at the National Stadium on Sunday (today).

The title clash will begin at 10am.

Imtiaz Iqbal and Aaley Haider will be standing as the field umpires. Imran Javed and Nazir Butt have been appointed third and fourth umpires, respectively. Babar Basharat will be the match referee.

The spotlight in the final will once again be on the rival captains, Hasan Jafri of Kamran Public School and Abdullah Zareen of Al Fatima Academy, who powered their teams with brilliant individual performances in the semi-finals.

Both of them led by example to clinch the Man-of-the-Match awards.

Abdullah, a wicketkeeper-opener, scored a magnificent unbeaten 152 to guide Al Fatima Academy to a six-wicket victory over Ibrahim Ali Bhai Secondary School in the first semi-final.

Jafri’s superb all-round performance enabled Kamran Public School to knock over defending champions Fahad Academy by 33 runs in the other semi-final.

Kamran Public School squad: Ghazi Ghauri, Sikander Hasan, Azan Hadi, Muhammad Saim, Uzair Ali Khan, Abdullah Ashfaq, Abdul Rahman Salootra, Muhammad Ovais, Rashid Ghani, Zeeshan Khalid, Farooq Ahmed, Hameed Khan, Maaz Fasihullah and Muhammad Usama.

Al Fatima Academy squad: Daniyal Ali, Asad Shahzad, Owais Qarni, Okasha Ali, Kashan Hussain, Muhammad Abbas, Abdul Razzaq, Ahad Ali, Adeel Meo, Sher Bahadur, Najaf Ali, Muhammad Raheel, Muhammad Umair and Muhammad Shakir.