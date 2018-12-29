Army chief lauds sacrifices of Mujahid Force

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of the Mujahid Force.

The Army chief on Friday visited the Mujahid Force Centre at Bhimber.

In a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the COAS installed Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar as Colonel Commandant of the Mujahid Force at a ceremony held at the Mujahid Force Centre.

Later, while interacting with officers and soldiers of the Mujahid Force and addressing the ceremony, the COAS appreciated contributions and sacrifices of the Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control.

He also visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and laid floral wreath. The Army Chief also met the Mujahid Force personnel and appreciated their resolve.

A large number of serving and retired officers, including from the ArmyMujahid Force were present at the occasion.--Sabah

Our family always chose death before dishonour: Bakhtawar

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Friday, “our family has always chosen death before dishonor. We will fight and we will win.”

Shortly after the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other bigwigs of the PPP were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on Friday; she reacted on her public blog and stated, “These intimidation tactics will not work.”

She criticised the PTI, “the selected PTI (not courts) announced and placed my brother on the exit control list yesterday. My father and aunt are also on the ECL. All three are elected representatives.”

PPP leader remarked, “By suppressing and coercing the opposition, the PTI will still not be able to hide their illegitimate mandate.”

She stated, “The cabinet full of Musharraf remnants obviously doesn’t remember that our family has always chosen death before dishonor. We will fight and we will win.”

Earlier, the federal government placed the names of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Zardari and Faryal Talpur and 169 others on the ECL over their alleged involvement in fake bank accounts cases.