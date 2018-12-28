No education at all

I was returning from my class when I saw a bunch of my university fellows sitting on the varsity’s ground. When they left for their class, I observed that almost all of them left the leftovers there and didn’t dispose them of in bins. It is disappointing that our education institutions cannot teach us our social responsibility. In the words of Aristotle, “educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all”.

Rubab Ahmed

Abbottabad