LGH to complete 60 years next month

LAHORE: A ceremony in connection with the completion of 60 years of establishment of Lahore General Hospital would be held on January 29, 2019.

The Institutions of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Nursing College will be participating in the celebrations. LGH Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has issued directions to all section heads to ensure best arrangements for the event.

He said that it was a historic and memorable moment that the august institution was completing 60 years of its service. He said that initially on a 256 kanal piece of land the then First Lady Begum Naheed Sikandar Mirza had laid the foundation of Darul Falah on Feb 27, 1958, where later West Pakistan Akhtar Governor Husain held the opening ceremony of Lahore General Hospital on January 29, 1959. He said the hospital had a different identity of serving patients for brain diseases at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.