Maryam, grandmother, PML-N leaders meet Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, along with her grandmother and several Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders, visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to meet the disgraced ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

The PML-N leaders, including leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir and former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal and others also arrived at the prison to meet their Quaid.

Nawaz Sharif was awarded seven years jail term in a corruption reference and allotted prisoner number 4470 at Kot Lakhpat jail. While talking to reporters outside the jail, PML-N leaders termed the ongoing accountability process biased and targeted. They also said a bail application would be movedsoon with the hope to secure bail for Nawaz Sharif at the earliest.

To a question about possible in-house change through joint political efforts, Ahsan Iqbal said they did not want to topple the PTI government and wanted to give it sufficient time so that the PTI did not shift its failures to others. He said the PML-N was in contact with other parties, but did not want to let PTI to benefit from the situation. “We want to expose them completely,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan levelled baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership. He said Imran Khan used to allege that the Sharif family had hidden Rs300 billion abroad and added that corruption of even one billion rupees could not be identified in verdicts of three references so far.

The former minister said the PTI was ruling with the thinnest majority and added this could end any time. “However we want to give them sufficient time so that PTI don’t shift its failures to us,” he added.

To a question, Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan could only progress by following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said as per the Quaid’s vision, the real rulers were the people and the country could not progress without accepting supremacy of the people of the country and their mandate. He said those who had voted the PTI were now praying for their departure from the power.

To another question, he said besides the National Assembly speaker, the PAC chairman also had the prerogative to issue production orders. However, it was most appropriate if the speaker issues the production order, instead of the PAC chairman.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, saying that the party had reservations over the court judgment added that there was no mention of corruption in the verdict. He said an application would be moved to secure the bail for the party quaid and hoped the same would be granted at the earliest.

To a question that PTI ministers were claiming that PML-N was seeking an NRO, Rana Tanveer, without naming anyone, said a juggler of the PTI was spreading lies. He said the PML-N would fight legal battle. He said the way former PM and his family was being treated was before everyone.

Geo News report adds: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal lamented on Thursday that the man who made Pakistan an atomic power was now behind the bars. "Nawaz and Shahbaz are present in the country. The entire party is in contact with the senior leadership. There is no leadership crisis," he said, adding, "In fact there has been surge in the PML-N's popularity."