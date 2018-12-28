close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

Rupee stable

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 28, 2018

The rupee ended steady against the dollar in a dull trading session on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 138.92 against the greenback in the interbank market.

“There was no variation, as dollar liquidity was sufficient to meet importers’ demand,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee fell its value against the dollar, as it lost 20 paisas to close at 139.40. The local currency has weakened almost 29 percent since December 2017.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business