Rupee stable

The rupee ended steady against the dollar in a dull trading session on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 138.92 against the greenback in the interbank market.

“There was no variation, as dollar liquidity was sufficient to meet importers’ demand,” a dealer said.

In the open market, the rupee fell its value against the dollar, as it lost 20 paisas to close at 139.40. The local currency has weakened almost 29 percent since December 2017.