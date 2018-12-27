tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British and French maritime authorities have rescued more than 40 migrants trying to cross the Channel into the UK in six small boats over two days, officials said on Wednesday. Five dinghies, carrying 40 people from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, were spotted on Christmas Day, the UK Home Office said.
