close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 27, 2018

British and French maritime authorities

World

December 27, 2018

LONDON: British and French maritime authorities have rescued more than 40 migrants trying to cross the Channel into the UK in six small boats over two days, officials said on Wednesday. Five dinghies, carrying 40 people from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, were spotted on Christmas Day, the UK Home Office said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World