The fact that the authorities concerned have constructed five bridges at Skardu Road in a record time is laudable. The completion of five bridges will facilitate daily commuters and smooth the traffic flow.
In addition, the under-construction Skardu Road, once completed, will also reduce frequent traffic jams.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
