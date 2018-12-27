close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
December 27, 2018

Cycling culture

December 27, 2018

In universities, we have observed that students and staff using bikes and cars for their movement within the campus. The use of motor vehicles for movement from one block to another causes noise and air pollution in the campus. University administrations should promote cycling culture on campuses. This can be done by providing cycling stands near central motor vehicle parking and outside hostels. The students and staff can pick a bicycle from cycling points for movement within the campus. This activity is not only a step forward towards green campus, but also encourages a healthier lifestyle in our society.

Engr Umer Farooq

Lahore

