Wed Dec 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Jamali flays PHF officials

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

LAHORE: Former PHF President Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali believes that the officials heading the federation are a bunch of unqualified individuals who have brought the game to ruins.

Talking to The News, he asked the Prime Minister to take stern action against the officials for bringing hockey to such a low and unethical use of PHF funds. He also demanded of Imran Khan to remove the PHF officials and bring in a new set up which work for the revival of the sport instead of fulfilling relatives needs particularly its president. Jamali further said that there are several people in the country who can work dedicatedly for the betterment of the sport and for over the years officials who held the PHF had kept their interests paramount over hockey.

