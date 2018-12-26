Iran releases British-Iranian academic

LONDON: A British-Iranian scientist detained in Tehran in April for his alleged role in an "infiltration network" has returned to London, the Foreign Office said Tuesday. "We can confirm that a British-Iranian dual national who was detained in Tehran has returned to the UK," the Foreign Office said in a statement, when asked about Abbas Edalat. Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, was arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which raided his home and confiscated his computer, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. The Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Intervention in Iran (CASMII) charity that Edalat founded said he returned to Britain last week. Edalat’s arrest and jailing was "a case of misinformation and misunderstanding by the Iranian security apparatus," CASMII said on its website.