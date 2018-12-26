JUI-F blasts govt for failure to deliver

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Criticising the government for its failure to deliver on its promises, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Tuesday announced to continue a series of ‘million’ marches in the country to record protest against the rulers. Speaking at a press conference, JUI-F senior vice-president Mufti Kifayatullah said the next protest gathering would be held at Dera Ismail Khan on January 27. He was flanked by JUI-F spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan and district media secretary Hussain Ahmad. Mufti Kifayatullah, who is a former lawmaker from Mansehra, said the decision about staging ‘million’ marches was taken during the provincial executive meeting chaired by JUI-F provincial president Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan. He expressed his optimism that more than a million people from the southern districts of the province would participate in the protest gathering in Dera Ismail Khan. “It which would be a referendum against the government,” he claimed. The JUI-F leader maintained that the government came into power through a fake mandate and it failed to deliver on its pledges. He said the government had no vision and its flawed policies had damaged the country’s economy.
