The other side

While many have welcomed the SC’s order to reduce private school fee, it is feared that this decision will have a negative impact on the operations of private schools. These institutions will have a huge cut in revenue and as a result they will cut their cost. This means that teachers’ salaries will be lowered and their will be a freeze on annual increments. As a result, good teachers will look for other options while school administrations will be forced to hire inexperienced teachers at low salary packages. Instead of going after the private sector, the government should focus on brining improvements in government schools. The status of government educational institutions is deplorable, but no step has been taken by the government to bring change in the sector.

It is disappointing to see that the authorities are targeting all those who are providing quality education. The growth of private schools was only made possible when government schools stopped providing good education. It is also important to realise that these schools conduct extracurricular activities for students. Being a parent, I’m worried how this decision will affect the quality of education provided by private schools and how this will have an effect on my child’s future.

Jawahir Uzair

Lahore