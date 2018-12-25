Drone detectors across UK

LONDON: British Security Minister Wallace said the government can now deploy drone detection systems nationwide, after days of device sightings caused chaos at Gatwick Airport and criticism of the government response. Britain’s second-busiest airport was forced to close its only runway repeatedly last Wednesday through Friday due to numerous reports of drones, impacting nearly 140,000 passengers and leading to the deployment of soldiers. “We are able to now deploy detection systems throughout the UK to combat this threat,” Wallace said.