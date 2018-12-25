Man unableto pay debt commits suicide

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man committed suicide for not being able to pay debt in the Manawan police limits on Monday.

Police have handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim has been identified as Ashraf, a resident of Gulshane Daud. He worked as a sweets maker and lived with his in-laws. He was worried due to slump in business and rising debt.

On the day of incident, he got dejected, locked himself in a room and hanged himself with a fan. Police reached the scene, collected evidence and recorded statements of witnesses.

INJURED: Two people sustained burns when a gas cylinder exploded in the Defence police limits. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the victims to General Hospital. One of the victims was identified as Kamran, 35. Police said the cylinder was exploded in a gas filling shop near Bhatta Chowk. The incident created panic in the locality.

arrested: Federal Investigation Agency on Monday arrested an alleged human trafficker namely Naimat Ali. An FIA team has arrested one Naimat Ali, a resident of Tehsil Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura. A complaint was registered with FIA against the accused over the charges of extorting Rs647,000 from complainant for sending his son abroad. A case has been registered against the accused.