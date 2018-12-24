Pak juniors rise in Asian squash rankings

Karachi: Pakistani junior squash players have slightly improved their rankings in Asia. According to rankings released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF), in the under-15 category, Hamza Khan climbed up to the second place from the third. Noor Zaman jumped three positions to reach the eighth place.

Hammad Khan and Junaid are ranked 14th, having jumped five positions. Huzaifa Ibrahim also jumped five positions to get to the 16th spot.In the under-13 category, Anas Ali Shah rose two places to the 10th rank. Usman Nadeem is ranked 19th.

In the under-19 category, Abbas Zeb and Zeeshan Zeb have retained their third and sixth positions, respectively. Haris Qasim retained his top spot in the under-17 category. Uzair Shaukat is ranked sixth. Asadullah Khan jumped 24 positions to be at the seventh place.

Ayub, Irfan win wheelchair doubles final

By our correspondent

KARACHI: M Ayub and Irfan clinched the title of wheelchair doubles category in the Afeef Trophy at Union Club here on Sunday.

They defeated Yasir and Shahbaz 15-11 in the final. Eight players contested in the wheelchair category’s preliminary round. Meanwhile, Eibad Sarwar thrashed Abdul Rehman from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-1 in men’s singles first round. Yahya beat Ahsan Siddiq 6-1, 7-6 in the second round.

In the first round of under-17 singles, Ghufran Faiz defeated Mazhar Hayat 6-3, 6-4. In the second round of this category, M Yahya smashed Sarib 6-0, 6-0. In the second round of under-13 singles, Zain Ehtisham beat Kashan 6-1, 6-3 and Sagar defeated Dhuraf Das 6-5, 6-4. In the first round of under-11 singles, Zain Ehtisham beat Ibrahim Qureshi 4-1, 4-1.