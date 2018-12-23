A daunting task

Sarfraz Ahmed and Company has landed in South Africa to face its toughest challenge of the year as they are to face the third ranked Test side. This is Pakistan’s first visit to the country in five years.

South Africa are a very difficult side to beat, especially on their own soil. If we look at Pakistan’s record, the task ahead is a difficult one but not impossible. The Test series will be a test of skills and nerves for the Pakistani batsmen in unfamiliar conditions with extra bounce and pace from the trio of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Radaba and Vernon Philander.

Only one three-day practice match before the Test series may prove insufficient for the players. They will have to adapt themselves quickly, both mentally and physically.

In the past nine years, most of Pakistan’s Test series have been played in the Asian sub-continent or the United Arab Emirates where the conditions are totally different from those in South Africa.

Today, South African team is not as strong as it was some time back but it will still be the favourite.

Pakistan’s chances will depend on the batting performance, especially from the top-order.

Against the strong South African bowling, Pakistan’s batting line-up is a good combination as it has Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail in the middle-order.

Pakistan’s bowling is relatively stronger with fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan. They have the capability to destroy the South African batting on their day.

Pacer Mohammad Amir is back in the squad after being dropped from the series against New Zealand in the UAE.

The South Africa series is very important for Sarfraz Ahmed as skipper; he has been facing criticism since the defeat in the recent Test series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s batting great Zaheer Abbas said after the UAE defeat that Sarfraz should give up the captaincy in at least one format, citing the immense pressure he has to go through.

The head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s cricket committee Mohsin Khan has also said that captaincy in all three formats is taking a physical toll on Sarfraz and has suggested that he be relieved of leadership duties in Tests.

But former greats Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram have backed Sarfraz as Test captain. Both have suggested that the PCB should look after other non-performing cricketers instead of removing Sarfraz. They say currently there is no player to replace Sarfraz.

Coach Mickey Arthur has rejected criticism heaped on Sarfraz Ahmed. “To me (Arthur), that shows his dedication, professionalism and desire to succeed for his job and for his country. As long as Sarfraz is showing that kind of attitude, we certainly won’t rest him”, coach said.

In 2018, Pakistan have won four of eight Test matches, losing three and drawing one against Australia. In ODIs, the Green-shirts won eight out of 17 completed games. They lost all five games in New Zealand at the start of the year. In T20Is, however, they are ranked No 1 and have 17 wins from 19 games this year.

In previous 10 Test series, South Africa have had a clear edge over Pakistan with six series wins. Pakistan were successful only once, in the 2003-04 home series.

Of the 23 Tests played between the two countries so far, South Africa have won 12. Pakistan have remained victorious on only four occasions.

South Africa’s 620-7 at Cape Town in 2002-03 is the highest score from both sides in any Test innings so far. For Pakistan, 456 that they scored in 1997 at Rawalpindi is the best.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 49 runs at Johannesburg in February 2013. It remains the lowest completed innings total from both sides.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis is the top scorer from both sides with 1564 runs in 19 Tests with six centuries and eight fifties at an average of 53.93.

For Pakistan, veteran Younis Khan scored 990 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 39.70 with four hundreds and two fifties.

Steyn has taken 47 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.82. Former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is the most successful Pakistan bowler against South Africa with 36 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 30.44.

Former skipper AB de Villiers made the highest score (278 not out). Khurram Manzoor’s 146 runs in Abu Dhabi in 2013 is still the highest score from any Pakistani batsman.

