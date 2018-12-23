2nd Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mass-Wrestling today

LAHORE: The 2nd Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship 2018 will be held at in Sports Gymnasium of University of the Punjab New Campus Lahore on December 23.

All the provinces of Pakistan including Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and departments like Pakistan Police, Pakistan Railway, SNGPL, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army and HEC would participate in the event. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E Erik Beishembiev will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony and many other renowned personalities will be part of the event.

The organizing committee comprises Furqan Ahmed Khan, Basharat, Brig (retd) Azam Effendi, Arslan Khan Tareen, Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua, Shumail Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Aqeel Butt, Sarmad, Basheer Ahmad Khan, Jamshed and Sardar Mahmood.

The competitions will start in at 10 am (Preliminary Round, Knock Out). The opening ceremony will be held at around 1 pm. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at around 6 pm.