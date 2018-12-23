National T20 Cup 2018: Salman Butt steers Lahore (W) to semis

KARACHI: Salman Butt played a solid knock to put Lahore Whites in the semi-finals when they overwhelmed Fata by seven wickets in their last league game of the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile Peshawar defeated Lahore Blues by seven wickets to finish their league phase with six points. Both Peshawar and Lahore Blues, also have six points, are now out of the event. The day’s outcome also ensured the semi-finals spots for Karachi Whites and Rawalpindi who stand at eight points each with a game each in hand.

The former Pakistan captain Salman Butt hammered 38-ball 44 with five fours to help Lahore Whites to achieve the 133-run target in 17.3 overs after losing three wickets in the process.

Salman shared a rapid 42-run opening stand with skipper Kamran Akmal who blasted 22-ball 28 with two sixes and three fours. Kamran and Umar Akmal on Saturday joined the team after staying away of the event for a week due to death of their mother.

Salman then added 47 runs for the second wicket association with Umar Akmal who was bowled by spinner Usama Mir after smacking a 22-ball 29 which featured two sixes and one four. Zeeshan Ashraf (13*) and Ali Khan (7*) then took their team to a convincing win with 15 balls to spare. Kashif Bhatti (1-25), Usama Mir (1-34) and Adil Amin (1-4) were the successful bowlers. After being invited to bat first, discarded international Mukhtar Ahmed (23) and Sohail Akhtar (22) gave an electrifying 43-run opening stand to Fata. Amad Butt broke the partnership when he clean bowled Mukhtar who tried to smack a well-pitched delivery with a cross bat after having smashed two towering sixes and one four in his 17-ball knock.

Fata, afterwards, failed to keep the same momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Adil Amin in the middle order showed his class, scoring 29-ball 41 not out to take Fata to 132-9.

Adil clobbered five fours in his good knock. Sohail Akhtar, earlier, had smacked two sixes in his 29-ball 22.

Zafar Gohar (2-24), Umaid Asif (2-26) and Amad Butt (2-20) bowled tightly. Salman Butt was adjudged as Man-of-the-Match. Lahore Whites ended their league journey with eight points.

Earlier in the day Saad Ali smashed a fine unbeaten fifty to catapult Peshawar to a convincing seven-wicket win over Lahore Blues.

Saad smacked 38-ball 57 not out to help Peshawar to race to the 142-run target with three balls to spare.

Peshawar needed six runs off the last over from discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema and one off the last four balls. Saad took a single off the third ball to bring in a well-deserved win. Karachi-born left-hander smashed two sixes and five fours in his match-winning knock. He added 68 runs for the fourth wicket unbroken stand with M Mohsin who hit 22-ball 35 not out, having smashed two big sixes and one four. Earlier Israrullah hit 30-ball 27 with one four and opener Ali Imran made run-a-ball 22 with three fours. M Irfan (1-10), Waseem Ahmed (1-23) and Bilal Khan (1-21) were the wicket-takers. After being asked to bat first Lahore Blues’ batting revolved around Pakistan’s young all-rounder Hussain Talat. Talat blasted unbeaten 51-ball 80 with eight fours and two sixes to guide Lahore Blues to 141-4.

At one stage Lahore Blues were gasping at 53-3. Talat dominated the 79-run fourth wicket stand with skipper Saad Nasim who fell after scoring a 23-ball 19.

Earlier opener Nauman Anwar tried to set momentum by scoring 27-ball 23 with two fours before being removed by spinner Sajid Khan. Imran Khan Senior led from the front, taking 2-20 in four overs. Sajid got 1-35 in four overs.

Saad Ali was declared Man-of-the-match for his solid batting. “I am in form and is taking benefit of it,” Saad said.

With only a single semi-final seat at stake Multan (6 points) on Sunday (today) will be desperately looking to beat Islamabad (4 points) in their last league outing to ensure their pre-final spot. In case Islamabad recorded victory then the fourth semi-final seat will be decided on net run-rate. Fata (6 points) may join them for net run-rate contention. In the other match on Sunday (today) Rawalpindi will face Karachi Whites. Both have made it to the semi-finals.