Only Fawad Ch can do politics over bodies: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday criticised Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet and said only he could do politics over bodies.

Criticising Chaudhry’s tweet on the death of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed, Marriyum said, “Only Fawad Chaudhry can do politics over a body.

“Such a statement regarding a person who left this world is the height of ill-mentality and apathy,” she added.

The PML-N leader said, “They [government] are now showing haste to save themselves from public criticism on the media.”